N.C. Sen. Thom Tillis says he's 'fine' after collapsing at race

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said he was doing well following a collapse during a race in Washington on Wednesday morning.

"Hey everybody, I'm fine," he said in a video posted on his Twitter account. "Just running about two and a half miles and got overheated."

He said there was no CPR or special measures administered on him, contrary to some reports.

I'm doing well. Looking forward to getting back to work. Thanks for all of your prayers and well wishes. #CapChallenge pic.twitter.com/uQGQp85qzR — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) May 17, 2017

"See you back on the Hill," he said.

His collapse was first reported by the Associated Press.

The 56-year-old was participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge, a 3-mile race in the southeast area of Washington. Per the challenge's website, the senator was leading his own team, Team Tillis, to support Fidelco Guide Dogs.

Prior to the race starting, Tillis tweeted, "Team Tillis is ready for the @ACLINews #CapChallenge in support of @fidelco."

Tillis was elected to the Senate in 2014. Prior to that, he was a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives; during that time, he served as speaker of the House.

