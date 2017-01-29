Protests against Trump's immigration plan set in more than 30 cities

Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against a ban on Muslim immigration at San Francisco International Airport on January 28, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

Scores of protests were planned across the nation Sunday as angry immigrant advocates pressed their demand for an end to President Trump's executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

“We will not stop until this executive order is canceled and we arrive at common-sense, immigration reform that takes into account the lives of immigrant and refugee families,” said Michelle LaRue, Virginia state director for the advocacy group CASA, which was planning to protest at Dulles International Airport outside Washington.

Protesters swarmed major airports across the nation Saturday. In Chicago, thousands of demonstrators gathered at O'Hare International Airport to protest the Trump order. In New York, more than 2,000 gathered protesters at John F. Kennedy Airport chanted "let them in!" At Los Angeles International Airport, 200 protesters, shouted, "No Trump, No KKK, No fascist USA."

More protests were planned Sunday in cities large and small, from Los Angeles to Washington, from Bangor, Maine to Boise, Idaho.

The executive order, signed Friday, suspends entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halts admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

A federal judge in Brooklyn issued an emergency order Saturday halting deportation of such immigrants trapped at U.S. airports. Judges in Massachusetts and Virginia also ordered halts.

The Department of Homeland Security shrugged off court rulings on Sunday, saying they will have little impact on "overall implementation" of Trump's order.

Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

"President Trump’s Executive Orders remain in place — prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety," DHS said in a statement. It added: "No foreign national in a foreign land, without ties to the United States, has any unfettered right to demand entry into the United States."

The statement noted that "less than one percent of the more than 325,000 international air travelers who arrive every day were inconvenienced" while enhanced security measures were implemented.

Trump himself reaffirmed his decision Sunday on Twitter: "Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess!"

Federal Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn on Saturday granted an emergency stay sought by immigrants’ rights lawyers. The judge’s ruling applies to those who have already arrived in the U.S. and those who are in transit who hold valid visas.

A senior Homeland Security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide an operational update on Trump’s executive order, said the department quickly overhauled its screening procedures after Trump signed the order Friday. The department issued new guidance to its Customs and Border Protection officers in the field and adjusted its computerized targeting system to identify people who are barred entry through the executive order.

The official said the order allowed legal permanent residents — known as green-card holders — and foreigners who were granted special visas for Iraqi and Afghan interpreters to enter after undergoing a full background check and in-person interview. The official said 81 people made it through that process and were allowed to enter the country.

The fallout from the president's temporary ban struck with full force earlier Saturday, blocking some travelers from boarding their planes overseas, compelling others to turn around upon arrival in the U.S., and prompting customs agents at New York's JFK Airport to detain at least a dozen people, including a former Iraqi translator for the U.S. military in Baghdad.

In Virginia, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order Saturday night.

“On behalf of the people of Virginia, I urge President Trump and leaders in Washington to reverse this policy and restore our nation to its place as a beacon of opportunity for all," Gov. Terry McAuliffe said. He added that his administration would explore legal efforts to "oppose this dangerous and divisive policy."

Karen Tumlin, legal director for the National Immigration Law Center, which was part of the suit in New York, said the lawyers were “tremendously relieved” by the judge’s stay. But she said the legal team was quickly moving to free the immigrants who remained in U.S Customs and Border Protection custody Saturday night based on Trump’s executive order.

DHS said that by Saturday evening its agents had stopped 109 foreigners at U.S. airports based on Trump’s order and prevented another 173 people from boarding U.S.-bound flights. Tumlin challenged the DHS numbers, calling them "alternative facts."

"We have 50 Iranian green-card holders being held from one single flight at (Los Angeles International Airport)," Tumlin said. "It doesn't add up."

Contributing: Doug Stanglin

