Mom deported to Mexico amid Phoenix protests

(Photo: CBS)

PHOENIX (CBS NEWS) -- The deportation of an immigrant mother in Phoenix who was granted leniency during the Obama administration provides an early example of how President Trump plans to carry through on his vow to crack down on illegal immigration.

The case of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos became a rallying cry Thursday for immigrant groups who believe Mr. Trump’s approach to immigration unfairly tears apart families. Her arrest prompted a vocal demonstration in downtown Phoenix as protesters blocked enforcement vans from leaving a U.S. immigration office. Seven people were arrested.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to CBS News that Garcia was deported to Mexico Thursday morning. Garcia was the subject of a court-issued removal order that became final in July 2013 after going through multiple levels of the immigration court system, ICE said in a statement.

ICE also said Garcia has a prior felony conviction in Arizona for criminal impersonation.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer referred questions on the matter to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which said in a statement on Twitter on Thursday that the agency “will remove illegal aliens convicted of felony offenses as ordered by an immigration judge.”

