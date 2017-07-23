KHOU
Close

Meghan McCain tweets photo of 'amazing hike with dad' after senator's brain-cancer diagnosis

Lindsey Collom, The Republic - azcentral.com , KHOU 9:05 PM. CDT July 23, 2017

Meghan McCain tweeted a photo that she says was taking a hike Saturday morning with her father, U.S. Sen. John McCain, days after he received a brain-cancer diagnosis.

"Amazing hike with dad @SenJohnMcCain this morning," she said in the tweet. "Thank you all for your best wishes."

 

 

The photo purports to show Meghan McCain and her father from behind as they sit on a bench overlooking a verdant valley.

Arizona's senior senator revealed Wednesday that he has a primary brain tumor, with doctors describing the tumor as a glioblastoma. Doctors identified the aggressive brain tumor after McCain, 80, had cranial surgery to remove a blood clot near his left eye.

McCain has said he is reviewing treatment options with his family. Those could include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation, according to a statement from the Mayo Clinic.

The Republican senator said he plans to get back to work soon. On Thursday morning, he tweeted, "I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support — unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by!"

© 2017 USA TODAY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories