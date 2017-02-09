Meet Melania Trump's new White House social planner

Melania Trump, the wife of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, speaks during a rally for her husband on November 3, 2016 at the Main Line Sports Center in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anna Cristina Niceta Lloyd to fill the all-important position of White House social secretary for the Trump administration.

Niceta Lloyd, known as Rickie, who helped organize the inaugural celebrations for President Trump, will join the first lady in planning and execution of social events at the White House, including state dinners, social calendar events such as the White House Easter Egg Roll , official administration policy-related events, and FLOTUS projects.

Trump said Niceta Lloyd has plenty of experience, including a link to a past first lady, Jacqueline Kennedy : She is married to Thomas Lloyd, a grandson of the late Bunny Mellon , wife of Paul Mellon , both of whom were friends and mentors to Mrs. Kennedy, who hired garden designer Bunny to design and plant the White House Rose Garden, backdrop to many a White House event.

Trump praised Niceta Lloyd's "formidable precision and elegance," and said it was greatly influenced by Mrs. Mellon.

“Rickie brings with her over 22 years of solid diplomatic, political and social entertaining experience,” said Trump in a statement issued by the White House. "I am looking forward to sharing my ideas and traditions of entertaining and social hospitality to America's house, my new home as well. That, along with Rickie's vast experience, I am even more excited."

Trump, who is living in New York until June when her 10-year-old son Barron finishes the school year, has not moved immediately to sign up her East Wing staff. Last week, she announced her first appointment, Lindsay Reynolds, as her chief of staff.

She is expected to announce a press secretary and communications director soon. She has been assisted in the hiring process by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a friend and former events-planner for Vogue, who also helped organize the Trump inaugural events.

Trump said Niceta Lloyd's entertaining style aligns with hers, and noted that Niceta Lloyd worked with Democrats and Republicans in planning the last five inaugurations. During her time at caterer Design Cuisine she assisted the State Department's Office of Protocol in organizing numerous State luncheons, summits and conferences under five former secretaries of state.

Her experience includes organizing events for an alphabet soup of Washington politicians and political organizations, including the Speaker of the House and Secretary of the Senate.

Niceta Lloyd lives with her husband and two children in Chevy Chase, Md.

The social secretary's job requires discretion and behind-the-scenes competence — no blabbing or bragging to the press, but expected to be an expert on protocol and place-settings.

The Obama administration's first social secretary, Desiree Rogers , a high-profile friend to Barack and Michelle Obama from Chicago, ended up resigning after a year on the job, in part because of the fall-out from a pair of would-be reality-TV stars who crashed the Obamas' first state dinner in November 2009.

