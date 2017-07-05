Media and Trump administration not trusted by most, poll finds

President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new Labor Secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House on February 16, 2017. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

A new public opinion poll shows most Americans don't trust the Trump administration or the media, but they trust the media less. The NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll also finds most people don't trust public opinion polls.

The poll of 1,205 adults found 39 percent trust the administration "a great deal" or "a good amount" while 61 percent said "not very much" or "not at all." Those numbers become heavily skewed when breaking it down by party lines, with 90 percent of Democrats showing distrust, while 84 percent of Republicans trust the administration.

A notable subsection on this question was people who identified themselves as President Donald Trump supporters. Ten percent said they did not trust the Trump administration.

But the administration is doing better than the media. Thirty percent said they trust the media while 68 percent said they don't have trust. Again, it skews heavily along party lines with 91 percent of Republicans and 93 percent of Trump supporters saying they don't trust the media while 56 percent of Democrats say they do. (On a separate question, Americans are evenly split -- 24 percent to 24 percent -- on whether the country has gone too far in expanding or restricting freedom of the press. Forty-eight percent think things are OK.)

The poll was taken just before CNN was forced to retract a story on Russian ties to Trump, and before Trump went on a tweetstorm against the network that culminated in a doctored WWE video from a decade ago showing Trump taking down CNN.

Congress has it the worst, with 29 percent of Americans trusting Capitol Hill while 68 percent don't.

More than half of Americans trust the intelligence community, and that opinion crosses party lines -- 72 percent trust among Democrats and 59 percent among Republicans.

Since Trump was elected, most Americans feel the overall tone and civility in Washington, D.C., between the two political parties has gotten worse, 70 percent to 6 percent. A majority of both Democrats and Republicans polled agree.

Half of Americans polled trust that our elections are fair compared to 47 percent who said they aren't fair. Trump has claimed, without evidence, that the nearly 3-to-5 million additional ballots in 2016 were from illegal voters. (Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million). He launched a commission to investigate his claim, but that commission has received pushback from multiple states. There are also ongoing concerns about voter suppression and gerrymandering of districts to give one party a better chance at winning legislative and Congressional seats over another.

Has our country gone too far or not far enough when it comes to the rights to protest and criticize the government? Seventeen percent say America has gone too far in expanding that right compared to 26 percent who say it's being restricted too much. Fifty-two percent say things are OK in that department.

If you trust this poll, you're one of the few. Only 35 percent of respondents say they trust public opinion polls compared to 61 percent who don't.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll of 995 registered voters was conducted June 21-25. Among those polled, 33 percent labeled themselves as Democrat compared to 28 percent Republican and 38 percent independent. But 38 percent indicated they were conservative compared to 30 percent liberal and 32 percent moderate.

