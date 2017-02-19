McCain criticizes Trump attacks on press: 'That's how dictators get started'

Republican Senator for Arizona John McCain delivers a message to the media at the Benjamin Franklin library at the US embassy in Mexico City. Photo by Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

In a pre-taped interview for Meet the Press, John McCain defended the free press and criticized Donald Trump for his attacks on the press.

"When you look at history, the first thing that dictators do is shut down the press,” McCain said in the interview. “And I'm not saying that President Trump is trying to be a dictator. I'm just saying we need to learn the lessons of history."

On Friday, President Trump sent out a tweet in which he listed several news organizations and declared them "the enemy of the American people!"

While Trump listed three major networks, it is notable as well that he listed NBC News and not NBC, like he did with ABC and CBS. This could be because Celebrity Apprentice airs on NBC and Trump is still listed as the executive producer of that show.

