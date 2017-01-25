Mayor Turner weighs in on President's sanctuary city plans

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - One of President Donald Trump’s executive orders signed on Wednesday threatened to cut federal grant money to so-called “sanctuary cities”, or places that shield undocumented immigrants.

So what could this mean for Houston? Mayor Turner told KHOU 11 immediately after the announcement that it shouldn’t change anything for the city.

While the mayor won’t call Houston a “sanctuary city,” saying there’s no legal definition for that term, he again called the Bayou City a “welcoming city” saying it’s open to everyone.

Turner also reiterated that Houston police officers will not profile or arrest someone based on immigration status. In fact, he says they won’t even ask about it.

Turner says the city is already following federal law and the precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court, so he doesn’t expect Washington will give Houston any trouble.

Instead, he encouraged lawmakers in D.C. to come up with comprehensive immigration reform so cities have one set of clear rules to abide by.

“There is a lot of anxiety and concern out there,” said Mayor Turner. “People are concerned whether their families are going to be broken up, but what I’ve said repeatedly is we’re going to be very supportive of people that are in our city and following the rules and guidelines.”

The big unknown here is the financial hit the Harris County Sheriff’s Office could possibly take.

New Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, who was sworn in at the start of 2017, has promised to get rid of 287 g, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement program that lets certain deputies run the names of jail inmates through a federal immigration database to check their status.

KHOU 11 reached out to HSCO on whether Sheriff Gonzalez will make good on that promise and what that could mean financially for the agency, but we have not heard back.

On Wednesday morning, Governor Greg Abbott said he and state lawmakers will look into legislation to “remove from office anyone who promotes sanctuary cities.”

