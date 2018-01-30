Mattress Mack, Cajun Navy founder attending State of the Union

HOUSTON - Two recognizable names to Houstonians will attend President Trump's first State of the Union address in Washington D.C. Tuesday.

Jim McIngvale, a.k.a. Mattress Mack, will be the guest of Representative Kevin Brady, according to Brady's Facebook page.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump will deliver his first State of the Union Speech. I am so excited to announce that my guest to this historic event is Jim Mcingvale "Mattress Mac", successful businessman, founder of Gallery Furniture and world-class philanthropist who embodies the American Dream!," read the post.

Jon Bridgers, founder of Cajun Navy 2016, says he has been invited by Trump to represent Louisiana. The Cajun Navy came to the aid of many Houstonians during Hurricane Harvey.

Related: Cajun Navy puts together Amazon wishlist

The theme of this year's speech is a "a safe, strong, and proud America," officials said, and Trump is expected to discuss how the the tax cut package he signed late last year will spark the economic recovery.

The speech will air on KHOU and will stream on KHOU.com at 8 p.m. Central time on January 30, 2018.

© 2018 KHOU-TV