Mark Zuckerberg says he's not running for president

SAN FRANCISCO — Cancel the political action committee and the parade. Mark Zuckerberg says he's not planning to run for president.

The Facebook CEO told BuzzFeed News his attention is elsewhere.

"I'm focused on building our community at Facebook and working on the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative ," the limited liability corporation that oversees his and wife Dr. Priscilla Chan 's philanthropic efforts, Zuckerberg said.

It's not clear if he has ambitions to run for another political office or serve in government.

Speculation of political ambitions ran amok after the famous tech billionaire set a personal goal of embarking on a listening tour in 2017 to the 30 states he has yet to visit.

Is Mark Zuckerberg considering White House run? That announcement followed revelations that Zuckerberg persuaded the Facebook board to allow him to retain control of the social media giant even if he takes a leave of absence to serve in the government or political office. On Christmas Day, Zuckerberg said he was no longer an atheist, another signal to some that he was considering a run for office, perhaps even president.

Mark Zuckerberg's 2017 resolution: Meet more Americans As the leader of a digital nation of nearly 1.8 billion, Zuckerberg already gets treated like a head of state. In recent years, speculation has grown that he might like to become one. Zuckerberg took his first significant step onto the political stage in 2013 when he launched Fwd.us , a political advocacy group to shape public policy on immigration. In April, he used his keynote at Facebook's annual developers conference to rebuke then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump , who had advocated building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and banning Muslims from entering the U.S. It was a significant departure for Zuckerberg.

More recently, the Facebook CEO has been reminded of the perils of leading such a public life. Zuckerberg, who purchased a 700-acre waterfront estate in Kauai for $100 million in 2014, is facing a backlash after filing lawsuits last month against several hundred people to force the sale of land that belongs to local Hawaiian families.

(© 2017 USA TODAY)