Mark Zuckerberg says he's not running for president

SAN FRANCISCO — Cancel the political action committee and the parade. Mark Zuckerberg says he's not planning to run for president.
The Facebook CEO told BuzzFeed News his attention is elsewhere.
"I'm focused on building our community at Facebook and working on the
It's not clear if he has ambitions to run for another political office or serve in government.
Speculation of political ambitions ran amok after the famous tech billionaire set a personal goal of embarking on a listening tour in 2017 to the 30 states he has yet to visit.
Is Mark Zuckerberg considering White House run?
Mark Zuckerberg's 2017 resolution: Meet more Americans
More recently, the Facebook CEO has been reminded of the perils of leading such a public life. Zuckerberg, who purchased a 700-acre waterfront estate in
(© 2017 USA TODAY)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs