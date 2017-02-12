Mark Cuban warns CEOs to be careful with talk about President Trump

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban smiles during a timeout from the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at American Airlines Center. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

DALLAS -- Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban believes with the climate laid down by President Donald Trump’s administration, CEO’s across America are in a very difficult spot.

Earlier this week during an interview with CNBC, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said president Donald Trump is an “asset’ to the United States. After hearing that, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry told the San Jose Mercury News: “I agree with the description, if you remove the ‘et’ from asset.’’

Curry is one of the top endorsers of Under Armour products and, as the winner of the NBA Most Valuable Player award the past two seasons, has mostly shied about from taking a political stance on any issues. But Cuban acknowledged that it was a bold move by Curry that had to be taken.



“I’m proud of Steph for standing up for what he believes in,’’ Cuban said. “It’s a tough situation for CEOs.

“You want to make nice with the president because you’re a public company and you have shareholders, and it’s hard to balance doing the right financial thing versus doing what they think is the right thing, whatever your political beliefs are. It’s not an easy position to be in.’’

I don't know. But isn't it better for all of us that he is tweeting rather than trying to govern ? https://t.co/953MuEdfeu — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 12, 2017



I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

