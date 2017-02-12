KHOU
Mark Cuban warns CEOs to be careful with talk about President Trump

Dwain Price, Star-Telegram , WFAA 4:50 AM. CST February 13, 2017

DALLAS --  Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban believes with the climate laid down by President Donald Trump’s administration, CEO’s across America are in a very difficult spot.

Earlier this week during an interview with CNBC, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said president Donald Trump is an “asset’ to the United States. After hearing that, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry told the San Jose Mercury News: “I agree with the description, if you remove the ‘et’ from asset.’’

Curry is one of the top endorsers of Under Armour products and, as the winner of the NBA Most Valuable Player award the past two seasons, has mostly shied about from taking a political stance on any issues. But Cuban acknowledged that it was a bold move by Curry that had to be taken.

“I’m proud of Steph for standing up for what he believes in,’’ Cuban said. “It’s a tough situation for CEOs.

“You want to make nice with the president because you’re a public company and you have shareholders, and it’s hard to balance doing the right financial thing versus doing what they think is the right thing, whatever your political beliefs are. It’s not an easy position to be in.’’

