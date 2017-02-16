Kellyanne Conway banned from MSNBC's 'Morning Joe'

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: Counselor to President, Kellyanne Conway, prepares to appear on the Sunday morning show Meet The Press, from the north lawn at the White House. (Photo: Mark Wilson, Custom)

In the escalating war of words between the Trump White House and the mainstream media, Trump senior advisor Kellyanne Conway has been banned from appearing on MSNBC's Morning Joe.

On the Wednesday morning edition, co-host Mika Brzezinski says Conway is not credible, pointing to appearances on other shows, including her January 22 interview on Meet The Press when she coined the term "alternative facts" to describe the size of the crowd that attended the inauguration of President Trump.

Other instances, up to and including her appearances on news programs this week regarding the resignation of Gen. Michael Flynn as national security advisor have shown that Conway is either out of the loop regarding activities within the White House, or being deliberately misleading in her television appearances.

Brzezinski says Conway won't be booked on Morning Joe anymore, given Conway's propensity to bring forth falsehoods on multiple occasions.

"We know for a fact she tries to book herself on this show," Brzezinski said. "I won't do it, because I don't believe in fake news or information that is not true. And that is -- every time I've ever seen her on television, something's askew, off or incorrect."

Host Joe Scarborough agreed. He said that to him, it appears that Conway just "goes out and makes things up," when it relates to the inner workings at the White House.

On multiple television appearances Monday, Conway insisted Flynn had the full confidence and support of Trump, suggesting that the president would not be firing the national security advisor or asking him to step down. Hours later, Flynn tendered his resignation, and by Tuesday afternoon's White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that President Trump had requested Flynn's resignation, which contradicted Conway's indications.

Tuesday morning, on NBC's Today Show, Conway was asked about that very fact by host Matt Lauer:

"Were you out of the loop on this?" Lauer asked.

"No, not at all -- both were true," Conway said. "The president is very loyal, he's a loyal person, and by night's end, he decided it was best to resign. He knew he had become a lightning rod and he made that decision."

"You were saying that was the straw that broke the camel's back, but the White House knew about that last month, when the Justice Department warned the White House that Gen. Flynn had not been completely honest in characterizing that conversation with the Russian ambassador -- they even went further to say that as a result of that dishonesty, he was at risk for blackmailing by the Russians," Lauer said.

"Well, that's one characterization," Conway said. "But the fact is that Gen. Flynn continued on in that position, and was in on the daily briefings as part of the leader calls as recently as yesterday. He was part of the prime minister's visit from Canada yesterday, and as time wore on, obviously the situation became unsustainable."

"Kellyanne, that makes no sense," Lauer said.

Scarborough says it is clear that she is not in key White House meetings, and he openly wondered why Trump allows her to continue to spread false information. During the Republican primary season, Scarborough's Morning Joe was one of Trump's regular stops, becoming one of his most frequent call-in shows.

CNN has also questioned the wisdom of allowing Conway to appear on its shows earlier this month following questions over Conway's credibility. Media columnists with The Washington Post and the Huffington Post have openly called for a media boycott of Conway along with Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller after demonstrably false claims from both individuals.

