Journalists at Inaugural protests charged with felonies

Six journalists await their legal fates after they were among the 230 people charged with rioting during the Inauguration Day events in downtown Washington.
The felony charge of "Rioting or inciting to riot," carries the potential for 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. The six were released the following day, each with preliminary hearings scheduled within the next two months.
All were near the #DisruptJ20 protests on the streets not far from where — and at about the same time as — President Trump was being inaugurated Jan. 20 at the
According to police reports, protesters smashed out plate glass windows at businesses including
"Based on the facts and circumstances, we determined that probable cause existed to support the filing of felony rioting charges," said the
The journalists charged were: Evan Engel, a senior producer with online news site Vocativ; Alex Rubinstein of RT America, the Washington-based channel that is part of RT, the state-sponsored media outlet originally known as Russia Today; documentary filmmaker Jack Keller, independent live-streaming journalist Matthew Hopard, freelance journalist Aaron Cantú, who has written for Vice and The Guardian, and independent photojournalist Shay Horse.
The charges were first reported by U.K.'s The Guardian.
Legal observers and medical personnel were also among the large group that police surrounded before arresting them, said Keller, who was covering the protests for the web series Story of America and the team's upcoming documentary film on the social-political division in the U.S. called Journey into the Divide in the U.S. He was returned his video camera after being released, but not the video.
"I want to make it absolutely clear, as I did to the arresting officer, that I was there as a journalist and was simply observing the J20 protest," he said in statement emailed to USA TODAY. "My hope is that the DA will drop these charges-for which they have no supporting evidence- against journalists and observers immediately."
Press advocates have rushed to the journalists' support, demanding the U.S. Attorney's Office drop the charges on those working to cover the protests.
"These charges are clearly inappropriate, and we are concerned that they could send a chilling message to journalists covering future protests," said Carlos Lauría, senior
At free speech organization PEN America, Executive Director Suzanne Nossel said, "By slapping these journalists with felony charges, the U.S. Attorney’s office is intimidating the press at a time when mass protests are expanding and there is a pressing need for accurate reporting in the public interest."
The blurring line between activists and activist journalists may be a factor in what happens next. Slay Horse also calls himself an anarchist on his Twitter feed (@huntedhorse) and was documenting the protest. The
Here is the flash grenade they used that blinded me and left my ears ringing. Cops encircled crowd when I couldn't see; arresting everyone
Ben Carraway, a Colorado defense attorney arrested in the incident, filed a class action suit against the Metropolitan Police Department and
Story of America's co-producer,
Representatives from mainstream outlets were also taken in but weren't charged, said video journalist
Journalists have been charged in past protests, such as the one in Ferguson in August 2014. Two journalists detained then, Wesley Lowery of The Washington Post and Ryan Reilly of the Huffington Post, were arrested while working as journalists, then released, and charged a year later before those charges were dropped in May 2016.
I am with a large blocked in by police at 12 and L. Lt. Washington informed me directly that I will be arrested.
The
Those individuals who presented appropriate media credentials or could otherwise confirm to be journalists were released."
There is the potential for charges to be dropped. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the office continues to work with police to review evidence and, "as in all of our cases, we are always willing to consider additional information that people bring forward."
The journalists who responded to contact from USA TODAY directed further communication through their attorneys. Vocativ issued this statement about Engel's arrest: "The arrest, detainment and rioting charge against journalist Evan Engel who was covering the protests for Vocativ are an affront to the First Amendment and journalistic freedom. Vocativ will vigorously contest this unfounded and outrageous charge."
Still in a kettle, probably being arrested with about 200 people #DisruptJ20
