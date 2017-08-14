John Kerry: President Trump's 'many sides' comment can't be erased

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks following a meeting with Prince Albert II of Monaco at the State Department June 16, 2014 in Washington, DC. Kerry and Prince Albert were meeting as part of the ?Our Ocean? conference being held at the State Department. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2014 Getty Images)

Former Secretary of State John Kerry joined Monday the chorus of criticism on President Trump, saying that the president's first instincts to say that "many sides" had led to Saturday's violence in Charlottesville, Va., cannot be "erased."

Kerry shared his thoughts on Twitter prior to the president's Monday statement condemning the attacks and hate groups.

Trump's initial response on Saturday was to say "many sides" had resulted in the violent clashes between white supremacists and counter protestors, which led to the death of one woman. But his lack of direct condemnation for white supremacist drew criticism.

Kerry called the president's first response "revealing" and said they had empowered "the worst of the worst."

1.No matter what @potus says now-first instincts always revealing; his was to look into the camera and say "many sides"-that cant be erased. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) August 14, 2017

2. @potus empowered the worst of the worst to hear exactly what they wanted to hear. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) August 14, 2017

3. @potus has been tougher naming/shaming an American CEO and Senate Majority Leader than a domestic terrorist who took an American life. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) August 14, 2017

Within an hour of Kerry's tweets, Trump called out hate groups by name.

"Racism is evil," the president said. "And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans."

