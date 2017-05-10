James Comey asked DOJ for more resources for Russia investigation

Former FBI Director James Comey (Photo: CBS)

(CBS NEWS) -- Former FBI Director James Comey met with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein last week to request more "resources, energy and attention" for the Russian investigation, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News.

Comey then met with the two leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee -- Sens. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia -- on Monday and informed them about his request to Rosenstein.

A Justice Department spokesman said that the report about Comey requesting more resources "is totally false."

This development comes a day after President Trump fired Comey in a shocking move. In a letter to Comey, the president said that he accepted the recommendation from the attorney general and deputy attorney general that Comey be "terminated and removed from office."

