Angry JetBlue passenger yells at Ivanka Trump on flight

(CBS NEWS) -- Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was verbally accosted on a JetBlue flight by another passenger angry about the election of her father to the presidency, TMZ reported.

A passenger, who was holding a child in his arms, reportedly started yelling at Ivanka Trump, “Your father is ruining the country.” And he continued, “Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.”

Another passenger told TMZ that Trump attempted to distract her children and ignore the man, who was subsequently removed from the flight by JetBlue personnel. “You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion,” he yelled as he was led off the plane, TMZ reported.

Matt Lasner, who claimed to be the husband of the passenger, tweeted early Thursday morning, “Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them. The tweet was later removed, but here’s the screenshot.

The Trump transition team and U.S. Secret Service have no comment on the matter.

