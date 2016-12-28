Immigration benefit fees increase for the first time since 2010

SAN ANTONIO - For the first time in six years, the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services are increasing the fees for immigration benefits by an average of 20 percent.

For some applications, that could be the difference of about $50. But for others, it could cost several hundred dollars more.

Immigration attorneys in San Antonio say that, as a result, they were inundated with work this holiday season.

"I think it's created an obstacle for a lot of people in the immigrant community. This is already a time of a lot of uncertainty in the community, especially with the incoming Trump administration and the uncertainty that that's created. I think having to pay higher fees is an additional obstacle for those trying to straighten out their status," said Warren Craig, an attorney from DeMott, McChesney, Curtright & Armendariz LLP.

A spokesperson from USCIS told KENS 5 that it depends on the fees to operate effectively. They say that those who are worried about the price can check if they meet the requirements for the fee waiver application.

You can find a full list of the new prices here, at the USCIS website.

