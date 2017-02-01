Hillary Clinton signs two book deals

Hillary Clinton attends President Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton is announcing her first post-election plans: two book deals, including personal essays and a children’s version of It Takes a Village.

Separately, her alma mater, Wellesley College , announced she will be this year’s commencement speaker.

The book of essays will be inspired by hundreds of quotations she’s collected for decades, according to publishing house Simon & Schuster . “These are the words I live by,” said Clinton, who will use the quotes to tell some of the stories from her life, including her experiences during the 2016 election.

“These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer," Clinton said in a statement.

Clinton’s 1995 book, It Takes a Village will be published as a color picture book for children. The book, which will be released this fall, will be illustrated by Marla Frazee .

