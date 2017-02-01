Hillary Clinton signs two book deals

Separately, her alma mater,
The book of essays will be inspired by hundreds of quotations she’s collected for decades, according to publishing house
“These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer," Clinton said in a statement.
Clinton’s 1995 book, It Takes a Village will be published as a color picture book for children. The book, which will be released this fall, will be illustrated by
(© 2017 USA TODAY)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs