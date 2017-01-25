Greenpeace protesters 'resist' Trump, climb crane in northwest DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - At least seven protesters have climbed a construction crane in northwest D.C. Wednesday in response to President Donald Trump.

The incident is taking place on 15th St. between L and M Streets. M and K Streets are currently blocked.

Greenpeace says the seven climbers are part of their non-government environmental organization that aims to expose global environmental problems. The group said they are sending a message to Trump that will be visible at the White House ellipse.

Protesters put up a 70-foot by 35-foot banner with the word "resist" written on it.

