First women, now scientists to march on Washington

American scientists worried about climate change and skeptical of President Donald Trump are planning a protest march in Washington, D.C .

March organizers, on the event's website, said it serves as "a starting point to take a stand for science in politics." Organizers launched a Facebook page on Tuesday that's already compiled 123,000 likes while its Twitter account amassed more than 150,000 followers.

The event's date, organizers said, will be announced in the coming days. Marches in other parts of the country and Europe also are being planned. The group's mission statement is set to come out on Monday.

A message from the organizers #ScienceMarch pic.twitter.com/2h7DOJjap5 — March for Science (@ScienceMarchDC) January 26, 2017

The march would follow the half million protesters who showed up for the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Trump's first full day in office. Across the world, millions of other people marched in solidarity with those in the nation's capital.

An effort to reach march organizers was not immediately returned, but a statement on the march's website says supporting science is a non-partisan issue.

"There are certain things that we accept as facts with no alternatives," the statement said. "The Earth is becoming warmer due to human action. The diversity of life arose by evolution. Politicians who devalue expertise risk making decisions that do not reflect reality and must be held accountable. An American government that ignores science to pursue ideological agendas endangers the world."

Trump's stance on climate change, which he has called a hoax, has sparked various resistance efforts since he took office. The Badlands National Park Twitter account went on a mini climate-change tirade on Tuesday. On Wednesday, protestors with the environmental group Greenpeace hung a banner with the word "resist" near the White House. Meanwhile, parody accounts for NASA and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have been promoting climate change facts in protest of Trump.

On Friday, anti-abortion advocates will meet on the National Mall then march to the U.S. Supreme Court as part of the March for Life. The event, which organizers say is the largest pro-life event in the world, happens each year on the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade . Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway and NFL tight end Benjamin Watson will be among the speakers.

