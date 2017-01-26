First women, now scientists to march on Washington

American scientists worried about climate change and skeptical of
March organizers, on the event's website, said it serves as "a starting point to take a stand for science in politics." Organizers launched a Facebook page on Tuesday that's already compiled 123,000 likes while its Twitter account amassed more than 150,000 followers.
The event's date, organizers said, will be announced in the coming days. Marches in other parts of the country and Europe also are being planned. The group's mission statement is set to come out on Monday.
The march would follow the half million protesters who showed up for the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Trump's first full day in office. Across the world, millions of other people marched in solidarity with those in the nation's capital.
An effort to reach march organizers was not immediately returned, but a statement on the march's website says supporting science is a non-partisan issue.
