FBI arrests man for threatening Rep. John Lewis and his staff

ATLANTA - Federal authorities arrested an Atlanta man after they say he made threats to U.S. Rep. John Lewis and his staff.

The FBI and U.S. Capitol Police arrested him at his west Atlanta home Thursday morning. Dante Antoine Rosser, 42, is facing charged related to making threats against a United States Official.

According to the FBI, Rosser is accused of making repeated calls to the Congressman Lewis' Atlanta office starting in January 2016, "demanding that Congressman Lewis and his staff seek financial reparations on his and his family’s behalf," according to authorities.

Rosser is accused of calling Lewis' office 46 times between Feb. 22 and 23 of this year. On Feb. 23, he allegedly called the officer and told a staffer, "I will blow your head off. You’re dead.”

He will make his initial appearance on March 2 at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta.

Rosser has an arrest record with Atlanta Police Department that goes back to 1991 when he was charged with felony possession of cocaine. Since then he was arrested at least six more times and charged with abandonment of a minor child, simple battery, contempt.

Older mug shots from Dante Rosser

Lewis recently came under fire for saying Trump was not a legitimate President while speaking at an appearance on Meet the Press with Chuck Todd. Lewis cited allegations of Russian hacks during the campaign that lead to the release of internal documents from the Democratic National Committee, and Hillary Clinton's campaign co-chairman, John Podesta.

Transcript: Rep. John Lewis' appearance on NBC's Meet The Press

The President fired back at Lewis calling him all talk and no action. He also called the 5th district "horrible" and "crime infested" in a couple of tweets.

A Gwinnett Commissioner is facing and ethics complaint after a Facebook post he made in response to those comments. Tommy Hunter called Lewis a "racist pig," he apologized after a swift and negative response from citizens.

Gwinnett County democrats called for him to resign but Hunter said he will not.

