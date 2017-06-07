Eric Trump claps back at accusation he steals 'from children with cancer'

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2016 Getty Images)

Eric Trump, the younger of the president's two sons, sent an angry reply on Twitter to a man who accused him of stealing from children battling cancer.

"I steal from children," tweeted Glenn Fleishman, a freelance journalist and two-time Jeopardy winner, in a reply to an Eric Trump tweet about his upcoming appearance on Hannity Tuesday night.

“I steal from children with cancer.” https://t.co/6Ll2fcrUXJ — Glenn Fleishman (@GlennF) June 6, 2017

"I have raised $16.3 million dollars for terminally ill children at @StJude with less than a 12.3% expense ratio. What have you done today?!" Eric Trump replied in a tweet six minutes later.

I have raised $16.3 million dollars for terminally ill children at @StJude with less than a 12.3% expense ratio. What have you done today?! https://t.co/4jf7GIJaBN — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 6, 2017

Fleishman was referring to a report from Forbes Tuesday that the Eric Trump Foundation had paid the Trump Organization handsomely for hosting the foundation's annual golf tournament.

As Eric Trump points out, his foundation raised millions for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis with low expense, a fact the Forbes article does not dispute. But Forbes reports tax records show Eric Trump "donated six figures total, at most," of his own money. In addition, Eric Trump repeatedly said the golf courses were used "free of charge," despite payments as high as $322,000 to the Trump Organization for the event.

