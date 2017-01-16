Donald Trump: I'll offer deals to Britain, Russia

LONDON — President-elect Donald Trump said he will do a trade deal with Britain, to help make the country’s pending departure from the European Union “a great thing.”

Trump told the Times of London that he will meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May soon after his inauguration. The article, Trump’s first U.K. interview since being elected, was published online on Monday.

Britons voted to leave the EU at a referendum in June over issues including high levels of immigration. May has said she will trigger the process of leaving the bloc by March.

“I love the U.K.,” Trump told the Times of London in an interview at Trump Tower in New York.

“We’re gonna work very hard to get it done quickly and done properly. Good for both sides.

“I will be meeting with (May). She’s requesting a meeting and we’ll have a meeting right after I get into the White House and . . . we’re gonna get something done very quickly.”

Trump told the newspaper that he believed that other nations would also leave the EU amid Europe’s migration crisis. More than a million migrants entered the continent in 2015, while smaller numbers entered last year.

“I think it’s very tough. People, countries want their own identity and the U.K. wanted its own identity,” he said.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson welcomed Trump's remarks.

"It's very good news that the United States of America wants to do a good free trade deal with us and wants to do it very fast and it's great to hear that from President-elect Donald Trump," Johnson told reporters in Brussels, where he is attending an EU foreign ministers' meeting.

He added: "Clearly it'll have to be a deal that's very much in the interests of both sides but I've no doubt that it will be."

Trump said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a “catastrophic mistake” by allowing nearly a million migrants to enter Germany in 2015.

Trump also told the Times of London that he would try and agree deals with Russia including limiting nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

(© 2017 USA TODAY)