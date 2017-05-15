Does President Trump 'tape' his conversations?

President Donald Trump meets with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office at the White House on May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Molly Riley-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – Days after President Trump brought up the possibility he may have "tapes" of his talks with FBI director James Comey, he and aides still won't say for sure whether or not the president secretly records conversations – even in the Oval Office or his residences.

"I think I made it clear last week that the president has nothing further on that," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said, in response to multiple questions from reporters on Monday.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

At another point, Spicer said, "I think the president's made it clear what his position is."

But the president's actual position is not that clear.

Reporters have tried and failed to parse whether Trump's apparent threat to Comey in a Friday morning tweet – "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" – was serious or not.

"Well, that I can't talk about," Trump told Fox News over the weekend. "I won't talk about that. All I want is for Comey to be honest and I hope he will be and I'm sure he will be, I hope."

Meanwhile, senators who are seeking more details about Comey's dismissal say that Trump must preserve and turn over tapes, if they exist. Former associates are also saying that the real estate mogul does have a history of taping his conversations.

Asked if the president would cooperate with Congress on any requests for Comey recordings, Spicer said, "The president has nothing further on that."

