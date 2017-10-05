DACA recipients applying for renewal as October 5 deadline looms

Immigrants' rights demonstrators march in protest of President Trump's decision to end DACA. Photo by John Moore/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

Jessica Azua has been living the San Antonio since she was 14 years old and is one of about 800,000 enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a program coming to an end.

In September, the Trump administration announced the end of the program, giving DACA recipients until October 5, 2017 to have their application and $495 fee in the hands of U.S. Citizenship And Immigration Services.

Azua is one of more than 150,000 DACA recipients eligible to renew their permit before protections expire on March 5, 2018.

The renewal will extend their protection in the U.S. for an additional two years.

"My DACA was going to expire in December of this year, so I sent my application like two weeks before the announcement,” Azua said.

She says that it's taken four to six months to get her permit approved in the past, but this time it took less than two months.

“I was so relieved and so happy that I got that approval,” Azua said.

Azua graduated with honors from Texas A&M University-San Antonio in 2014 and now works for the Texas Organizing Project, helping inform immigrant communities of their rights.

While she’s unsure of what the future may hold, she’s thinking about pursuing a masters degree with the time she has left.

“Even if they terminate DACA, they are not going to take my education away,” Azua said.

She’s asking the community to join the Texas Organizing Project rally on Thursday at A&M-San Antonio's campus at 11 a.m. to ask Congressman Will Hurd for his support for a clean program to guarantee immigrant protections for the foreseeable future.

© 2017 KENS-TV