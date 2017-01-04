Congressman's son dabs during swearing-in, gets grounded

Speaker Paul Ryan was ready to lead the swearing-in of new House members of the 115th Congress Tuesday, but he wasn't prepared for the dabbing that came along with it.

After being sworn into Congress Tuesday, Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall (R) paused to take a photo with his family and Ryan.

Marshall's son held a bible while both Marshall and Ryan's placed their hands on top. As the two men posed for cameras, Marshall's son struck a pose commonly known as dabbing, which is a dance move that originated in the Atlanta hip-hop scene and was made famous by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

In the video, Ryan can be heard asking if the young man was all right.

