More churches offering sanctuary to protect undocumented immigrants

A Texas bill proposed Wednesday would prohibit police from enforcing immigration laws in certain “safe zones.” Places like schools, churches hospitals, and day cares are already considered off limits.

Many undocumented immigrants are already taking sanctuary in some of these places to avoid deportation.

Jeanette Vizguerra, a mother of three, has U.S.-born children and has lived in the country for more than 20 years. She took refuge at the First Unitarian Church in Denver long before she was scheduled for a deportation hearing.

After missing that hearing, a judge ruled she could no longer stay in the U.S.

For now, the church will continue offering Vizguerra sanctuary, a trend congregations all over the U.S are picking up on. One of those is St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, in Austin.

Pastor Jim Rigby says that it's every Christian’s responsibility.

"This is going to be something, I think, that will sweep the nation," Pastor Rigby said. "People are realizing that’s what people of faith do in times of crisis."

Right now, Pastor Rigby is protecting Hilda Ramirez and her son Ivan. Ramirez left Guatemala two years ago, fleeing violence.

"So much of the leadership of the state talks about religious freedom. They also say that we don’t have the freedom to do what Christ told us to do, which is to take in people and offer that kind of help," Ramirez said.

According to a spokesperson for Church World Service, a national network of sanctuary congregations including Buddhist, Christian and Jewish congregations saw a spike after Donald Trump's election.

The organization saw about 400 congregations willing to offer sanctuary before Trump’s victory. That number has now jumped to 800 in 45 states and is continuing to tick up.

"The threat at every level is pretty loud and clear,” Pastor Rigby said. “There's nothing to make anyone think that they won’t invade, whatever it takes for them to deport."

