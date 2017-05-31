Chelsea Clinton: Hillary's loss was 'unexpected blessing'

Chelsea Clinton (L) embraces her mom, democratic presidential candidate former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, during a Celebration Day diversity event on January 30, 2016. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2016 Getty Images)

Chelsea Clinton called mom Hillary Clinton's loss in the 2016 presidential election an "unexpected blessing."

The younger Clinton's description came as she explained how her mother coped with losing.

"A little chardonnay maybe, and a lot of Charlotte," she quipped Wednesday on ABC's The View. Clinton said they all spent time with her own daughter and her son, Aidan.

She continued: "The unexpected blessing has been all the time we've been able to spend together as a family."

Clinton appeared on the show to promote her new book, She Persisted, out this week. During the segment, the hosts wondered about her own political ambitions.

"You've said you're not interested in political office, but your political tweets do give people hope. Is there anything that would change your mind?" cohost Sara Haines asked as she pulled out a campaign logo for a hypothetical Clinton/Clinton ticket in 2020.

Clinton reiterated previous statements about the importance of being politically involved as a citizen, but, as always, kept it vague.

"I hope that we have more women throwing their hat in the ring, and I look forward to supporting those women in the future," she said.

