Border Patrol agents welcome Trump's wall, others worried for families in need

President Trump signed an Executive Order Wednesday, saying he will build a wall along the U.S./Mexico border; making good on one of the signature promises of his presidential campaign.

"Above all, what's needed more than anything is the political willpower to do something and we haven't had that in years," said Chris Cabrera, spokesman for National Border Patrol Council.

In the Rio Grande Valley, the border fence goes on for miles and miles. However, there are gates, gaps and even parts that aren't fenced.

In recent years, the McAllen area has been flooded with immigrants. That's why the union representing Border Patrol agents welcomes President Trump's ambitious proposal.

"Whether it's a brick and mortar wall, some type of fencing, virtual fencing, technology sensors, aerial surveillance. Something needs to be put in place to help the agents," said Cabrera.

At a center run by Catholic Charities that sometimes sees up to 300 immigrants a day, the wall idea isn't as popular.

"I don't know that walls can ever help, it doesn't send the right message, I don't think it responds to the families, the way they need to be responded to. I think we need to hear their stories, we need to understand why they are coming, why are they fleeing their country," said Sister Norma Pimentel, Executive Director of Catholic Charities in the Rio Grande Valley.

Countries torn apart by drug violence have citizens that are now coming to a new country divided by President Trump's plans to build a wall.

"I invite him to come here, I think he needs to see and hear the stories of these families so he can, as a good President, make the right decisions," said Pimentel.

One reason for people back home to pay attention: those who work on the border say most of the immigrants who cross here are heading to Houston.

