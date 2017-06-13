Barron Trump's 'Expert' T-shirt is sold out

Barron Trump (R), the son of US President Donald Trump (2L) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) look back at Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 11, 2017. Trump is returning to Washington, DC after spending the weekend at this Bedminster, New Jersey golf club. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MANDEL NGAN)

President Trump's youngest son, Barron, has kept a low profile since his father's inauguration, but he quickly established himself as a trend-setter when he moved into the White House Monday.

When Barron got off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, he wore a blue T-shirt reading "The Expert" on the front. That shirt is sold out on the retailer J. Crew's website.

"We're sorry. This item has been so popular, it has sold out," a message tells shoppers on the store's website. "Whatever his skill set may be, this is the T-shirt that identifies him as the expert," the promotion for the $29.50 shirt says.

The popularity may not be Barron's doing, however. According to Business Insider, the T-shirt is from J. Crew's Spring 2015 collection and sold out "long before the president's son wore the shirt."

Barron and his mother, Melania Trump, officially moved into the White House Monday after spending the first few months of his father's administration in New York City in order to finish out the school year there.

