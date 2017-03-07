Arnold Schwarzenegger: Trump is 'in love with me'

Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the Fan Footage Event of 'Terminator Genisys' at Vue Westfield on June 17, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International)

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a theory about why President Trump continues to fixate on him.

"I think he's in love with me," Schwarzenegger said Tuesday on SiriusXM's The Michael Smerconish Program.

"Is that what it is?" host Smerconish asked

"Yeah, I think so," Schwarzenegger replied. He laughed after Smerconish referred to Schwarzenegger's "long relationship" with Trump.

Trump has indeed obsessed over the actor and former California governor, specifically about how Schwarzenegger fared as the host of The New Celebrity Apprentice, bringing it up on Twitter and at the National Prayer Breakfast. The president's most recent post:

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Also in the interview with Smerconish, Schwarzenegger talked about the political divide in the country:

"I believe very strongly what Eisenhower said, that politics is like the road. The left and the right is like the gutter and the center is drivable. And I believe that the action is in the center, and I hope that the politicians wake up one day and just decide that they want to do the people’s work rather than the party’s work."

And his belief that redistricting reform would make congressional races more competitive and allow for more changeover:

"The system is fixed. It’s rigged. And it’s not really serving the people well. So this is why I became a fanatic about redistricting because I saw the flaws here in California. And we have seen great changes since we have done redistricting reform here in the state."

