Scaramucci out as White House communications director

President Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci from his new job as communications director, after a messy 10 days on the job.

"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director. Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

This comes the same day that retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly was sworn in as the new White House chief of staff. The New York Times first reported the development, which said that Kelly asked Mr. Trump to remove Scaramucci from his role. The report added that Kelly also made clear Monday morning that he's now in charge. Scaramucci had previously bragged that he would report directly to the president rather than the chief of staff.

Kelly replaced Reince Priebus who was fired last week after an explosive battle with Scaramucci became public.

Scaramucci angrily dared Priebus to deny he's a "leaker," exposing West Wing backstabbing in language more suitable to a mobster movie than a seat of presidential stability.

In a pull-no-punches, impromptu CNN interview that he said was authorized by the president, Anthony Scaramucci went after Priebus in graphic terms. "The fish stinks from the head down," he said. "I can tell you two fish that don't stink, and that's me and the president."

Not even a week into his new job, Scaramucci accused unidentified senior officials of trying to sabotage him and committing a felony by leaking information. But the personal financial information that he said someone had "leaked" about him had simply been obtained through a public records request.

Then in an interview published by The New Yorker late Thursday, an angry Scaramucci used expletives and vulgar language to describe Priebus and Steve Bannon.

"They'll all be fired by me," he said. "I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I'll fire tomorrow. I'll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus -- if you want to leak something -- he'll be asked to resign very shortly...Reince is a f******* paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac."

I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017

He also threatened to fire White House staffers who leaked about a dinner he had with the president.

As the news began circulating Monday afternoon, outgoing press secretary Sean Spicer came out of his office where he had huddled with various people. He joyously asked, looking at a dozen or so reporters in the hallway, if there was a surprise party.

Scaramucci's personal life is also in turmoil, according to reports. His wife, Diedre Ball, reportedly filed for divorce in early July. The couple has two children, including a son born last week. He seemed to make reference to the reports in a tweet over the weekend.

Family does not need to be drawn into this. Soon we will learn who in the media has class and who doesn't. No further comments on this. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 29, 2017

