National poll: Core Trump supporters dig in, while others grow nervous

(CBS NEWS) -- The ranks of President Trump's strongest backers are a bit smaller today than when we last checked in with the Nation Tracker, as the weight of the FBI investigation appears to be taking a toll, and Americans' optimism and confidence in his presidency have slipped.

Meanwhile, the ranks of his most ardent detractors have grown, as some who once said they were willing to give him a chance, or supported him conditionally, count themselves as opponents today.

Those who do remain firmly behind the president today say it's partly because he is under fire, believing that Mr. Trump needs their support fighting "the establishment" now more than ever, and agreeing that he is indeed the subject of a political witch hunt and unfair coverage. The vast majority of these supporters take this recent round of controversy very personally. When people criticize Mr. Trump, they say, critics are also knocking "people like me" who support him, too.

His opponents -- the staunchest of which have grown from 36 percent of the country to 40 percent -- pick descriptions of the president like "impulsive" and, increasingly, "temperamental." They see a president whose missteps are of his own making, not politics. Yet even his most fervent opponents lament, to some degree, having a president tied up in controversy: that isn't their preferred way to halt his agenda. They'd mostly still prefer to have one who would reach out and compromise.

Overall, just 37 percent of Americans approve of how Mr. Trump has handled matters involving the FBI investigation thus far, two-thirds do care about the issue at least some, and 60 percent say former FBI Director Comey should not have been fired. And 63 percent say there should be a special prosecutor. These numbers are all highly related to whether Americans support the president or not.

