Mom fought for seat belt bill to become law after losing child

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Quadruplets graduate high school together, head off to four different colleges
-
3-year-old found alive by stepfather, cousin in Sam Houston National Forest
-
Witness who saw French Quarter shooting outside hotel speaks out
-
Weather Forecast for Memorial Day
-
HCSO looking for woman and one year old grandson
-
HCSO: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in NE Harris County
-
Police searching for gunman responsible for young mother's death
-
Lightning sparks overnight fires in Montgomery County
-
Student named 'most likely to be a terrorist'
-
GR infant mauled by dog
More Stories
-
Mother anxious for arrest after baby shot in the legMay 29, 2017, 10:10 p.m.
-
Shoving, threats between reps on House floor during…May 29, 2017, 11:23 a.m.
-
Mom not satisfied with arrest in son's murder in Waller Co.May 29, 2017, 10:14 p.m.