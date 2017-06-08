Midtown bar draws crowd for Comey watch party

Millions of people worldwide tuned in Thursday as James Comey, the former director of the FBI, testifies to the Senate Intelligence Committee. Houstonians packed a Midtown beer garden to mix pints with politics at a Comey watch party dubbed "The Super Bow

KHOU 6:29 PM. CDT June 08, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories