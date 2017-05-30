Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: What went wrong, right at 85th Legislative Session

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick discusses the results of the 85th Texas Legislative session.

AUSTIN, texas -- After a long legislative session at the Texas Capitol, a lot of work still remains unresolved. According to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a majority of that fault falls on the Texas House of Representatives.

Patrick addressed the shortcomings and accomplishments of the session, and why it is imperative to have a special session, in a one-on-one interview with KVUE's Ashley Goudeau.

Goudeau: First and foremost, what are your thoughts on the session?

Patrick: The Senate had a great session, and I give that credit to the 31 senators: Republicans and Democrats. I had 31 priorities as you know at the beginning of the session. We passed all 30. By the way, UT did a poll based on a comment that I made that Republican and Democrat voters supported all 30 issues. Because, some kind of question that, and well, it turned out it was true. Now some had more Democrat support than others. But every issue on our top 30 was a 65 to 80 Republican voter support, and a 50 to 75 Democrat support. So, these were issues that weren't necessarily partisan, but issues that all Texans wanted us to pass.

Goudeau: Were you disappointed in the House's performance this session?

Patrick: The fact that we passed 20 of our 30 priorities meant that they helped us pass those. I'm appreciative of them because the bills had to pass through the House. On the ones that didn't pass, I'm very disappointed. People need property tax relief; they know it. Businesses need property tax relief. We'll stifle our economy moving forward. The privacy act -- 70 to 80 percent of Texans don't want their daughters or their sons showering together in the 10th grade. And -- ladies don't want men in ladies' rooms. It's not about transgender issues, it has never been. The left has made it that. It's not about discrimination. It's about common courtesy, common decency and public safety from sexual predators that hang out on the internet. These aren't transgender people, these are sexual predators. If we give them a license to walk in any ladies' room anywhere, anytime, that puts you in harm way. They're following you into the restroom, and any other young lady, whether it's a grandmother or a grandchild. I'm disappointed that the House didn't seriously take that up. They passed a bill -- that even the Dallas Morning News said did nothing. It was just a sham of a bill to make it look like they did something. So on property tax and Texas privacy, I'm very disappointed. These are important issues.

Goudeau: What do you feel about House priorities? They some of the things they wanted to get done, you guys stopped.

Patrick: No, everything that they sent to us -- that I'm aware of -- we passed their priorities.

Goudeau: You know they would disagree.

Patrick: Well give me one.

Goudeau: For instance, they said some of their CPS things that didn't get through.

Patrick: No, we passed them. We passed Senate Bill 5, Senate Bill 8, Senate Bill 11. I'm sorry: House Bill 5, House Bill, Senate Bill 11. So 11 and five dealt with child protective services. We did more. Sen. Carlos Uresti, other Democrats, said to me we did more to help more under child protective services than any time in modern history. All the major priorities -- that I'm aware of -- we passed.

Goudeau: Veteran lawmakers, in the Senate and the House, that this particular session was different. That it was contentious.

Patrick: Not in the Senate.

Goudeau: So, you disagree with the overall flow.

Patrick: There was a lot of tension in the House. I'm not trying to sit here and be negative towards the House, but the facts are the facts. A lot of tension and drama in the house, shoving and bills that didn't get passed. The House didn't work for three months. We appointed out committee in two days. Now, I know they have more members, but it took them five weeks. They didn't pass a bill in February. They only passed 29 by the end of March. They passed over 1,000 bills, but almost 60 percent came in the last two weeks of session -- so you couldn't get to all the work. Some members of the house were very disappointed their bills weren't moving, but they did nothing. Again, we passed the Governor's emergency items in two weeks in February. They didn't take up some of the bills until May. Look at voter ID -- one of the most important bills of the session. It took them 138 of the last 140 days or so -- maybe not 138 -- but the last day they could pass a bill. It was a lot of tension brewing over there. Meanwhile, in the Senate, we had all of out work almost done by the middle of April -- like the sunset bills that have created this issue. These are bills that keep our agencies alive. We view agencies every 12 years; these are important things. All through the interim... to make recommendations on how we can serve people better; how we can serve people better; how we can save money; how we can be more efficient. We had 10, they had 10. We passed all 10 of ours over to them by April. By the end of session, they still had not passed three. The Texas Medical Board --we will not have a doctor licensed in the state because the House did not pass the sunset bill on the Texas Medical Board. They never brought it to the floor for a vote. There's something wrong in that. The record speaks for itself. The Senate passed 30 out of 30 priorities, no tension no drama, but everyone felt good about the session. Everyone knows that the Senate lead. We lead on the budget. We said we're not going to spend rainy day money on ongoing expenses and we didn't. This budget is almost a billion less than the last budget and our ongoing expenses. That's why we need property tax relief. The state legislature has done a really good job of controlling expenses and limiting the size of government. Our cities, and our counties, and our school districts are just growing beyond people's means to afford them. That's why property taxes are so important -- to have real reform

Goudeau: The House says the school finance bill didn't pass. They say part of the reason property taxes are so high is because of schools.

Patrick: That's not true. It was just propaganda by the House. Not to get too complicated, but they wanted to give schools $1.5 billion more. Do you know where they were getting the money from to give the schools more money, from the schools. They were borrowing money from the foundation school fund to give schools more money. That's just ridiculous and we stopped that. I can't say I'm going to give you a raise, but borrow some of your money to give you one. That's just stupid quite frankly. It never had a chance. We passed House Bill 21 back to them that put $500 million more in schools, and created a program for children who have disabilities. The parents could use those dollars for private schools, if they need it, or tutoring, therapeutic programming that would be outside of the public schools. The House killed the bill for $500 million three nights ago because they didn't want to give children with disabilities any private money because, "Oh, that's a voucher!' I'm sorry it's not a voucher. Look -- we have great public schools. I was chair of education in 2013. Our public school system may have some problems, but we have a lot of good schools and some great schools. We have families that don't believe the public school kids fit their kids. I've always believed that every family should have a choice to put their child in a school that's best for them: public or private. However, if you have a child with a disability, and your public school can't help your child, you ought to have the right to be able to go elsewhere. Because we had that program in there, it was 10 percent of the money.

It was $50 million out of the $500 million. We're gonna help families with disabilities and the House killed the bill, just a couple of nights ago. We put more money into education. Number one: we funded the growth, we add about 80,000 kids a year to our schools. There's a billion to a half a billion in our budget, we did all of those things.

Goudeau: There's still a big concern with recapture. The state is set to take in billions on recapture, and not all of that money necessarily has to go to schools.

Patrick: Well here's the deal, if you want to fix that problem, then cut people's property taxes. The schools are funded by property taxes locally and state. Well, the higher the property taxes go up, then the state puts in a little less. In other words here's the number, you want to fund whatever that number is, here's the see-saw. If your property taxes go up, the state puts in a little bit less. If your property taxes go down, which happened in '09 and '10, then the state puts in a little bit more. And that's how it works. Well if you reduce property taxes, which I have been fighting to do and the House has refused to do, you lower property taxes and the state will have to put in more money and we're prepared to do that.

Goudeau: Back to the special session, when you mentioned the medical board. You had the power to pass it and prevent it.

Patrick: Not true. There's been a lot of misinformation put out by the House because they wanted to cover their tracks. The facts: They never brought the Texas Medical board to the floor for a vote, never in the entire session.

Goudeau: But it was an amendment to a Senate bill

Patrick: Which was note germane to the bill they attached it too, and not constitutional. So it was a nothing bill But there's something bigger than this. We review every agency like the Texas Medical Board on a 12-year cycle. We do that for about a year before we get to session., and then the members have a right --every 12 years-- to have a bill on the floor that they could amend, maybe there's something that they want to change. The House never gave their members to have that bill on the floor to amend, to discuss, to debate. They failed at their job to pass it, which means we won't have any licensed doctors -- we're going to fix it. You can fix it in two days during when we come into a special session. No one should panic about losing doctors. We're going to get this done. They never did it, and then they passed us over this unconstitutional, non-germane item on a bill. Even if had been, they were denying their members the opportunity to debate this important issue. There are a lot of questions people have on the Texas Medical Board. People would've questioned the good things they're doing and maybe they're not doing. They never gave their embers the chance to do that. We [Senate] didn't cause a Special Session. They didn't bring it to the floor for a vote. We passed our sunset bills by mid-April.

Goudeau: To bathrooms, now, we've heard obviously passionate and practical arguments on both sides…taking all of that aside, why is it for, not Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, but for Dan Patrick, why is this such a priority? Why is this personal to you?

It's not personal. I'm doing what the people of Texas elected me to do. In Houston, this all started back several years ago in Houston when the mayor told businesses she was going to regulate their bathroom policy and she was going to allow men in ladies rooms. Again, this is not a transgender issue. If you say that any man can go into a bathroom simply because they identify as a different gender, then any man can go into any bathroom, ladies room at any time. They can be dressed like me. And what are you going to say?

If we allow these laws to be on the books and spread that any man can walk into the bathroom and you can't say anything, they can just sit there and loiter. They can just sit there and watch. These are the sexual predators who are pervasive on the internet. And that's what we're trying to do, to protect women's safety.

And for families, they don't want their teenage daughters showering with teenage boys. This is not complicated. And that's why whether it's African American, Asian American, Mexican American, Anglo American, it doesn't matter. Seventy to 80 percent of people polled, Republicans and Democrats say Dan we're with ya. And I'm going to fight for them because it's the right thing to do.

Goudeau: I know what has been said, but are there any plans, any intentions to run for governor?

Patrick: No, no, no, no. Look, we had a great session, most conservative session in history. We kept our spending down, we provided all the services, particularly putting a lot more money in and focusing on child protective services. We had a really good session except for a couple of bills the House dropped. Greg Abbott and I are friends, Greg Abbott and I are, well read the comments, he also thinks we need a rollback rate on property taxes, he also thinks we need an automatic election, he supports privacy. We're on the same page on this. So there would be no reason for me to run for governor, he's doing a terrific job, I've already endorsed him, I'm not changing my mind, I'm running for Lt. Governor, I like what I do.

