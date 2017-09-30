Lin-Manuel Miranda to Trump: 'You're going straight to hell' over Puerto Rico tweets

It's just not Saturday morning without a presidential Twitter tantrum.

This weekend, President Trump turned his sights on Carmen Yulin Cruz, the mayor of Puerto Rico's capital, San Juan, who was critical of Washington's slow response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

"I will do what I never thought I was going to do," she said Friday. "I am begging, begging anyone who can hear us to save us from dying," Cruz added. "If anybody out there is listening to us, we are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency."

In his Saturday morning tweetstorm, Trump claimed Cruz had been ordered by the Democrats to "be nasty to Trump," that her people expected everything to be done for them and that any criticism was tantamount to insulting the first responders.

Hollywood was not having it.

Despacito singer Luis Fonsi, who was born in San Juan, shot back, "Hit em’ while they’re down. People in PR are DESPERATE! Help got there WAY TOO LATE and WE NEED MORE! You’re supposed to be our leader. LEAD."

Singer Lady Gaga pointed a finger at the president. "I think it's clear where the 'poor leadership' lies," she wrote. "Puerto Rico is part of the United States."

Lin-Manuel Miranda did not mince words, going off on the president like Alexander Hamilton on Thomas Jefferson during a Cabinet Battle scene in Hamilton: "You're going straight to hell," he told Trump. "No long lines for you. Someone will say, 'Right this way, sir.' They'll clear a path."

And like the famously verbose Hamilton, he was far from done.

Cruz, Miranda noted, "has been working 24/7. You have been GOLFING. You're going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took." Then he inquired, "Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole or the club?" (Trump arrived at his New Jersey golf club on Friday afternoon.)

Star Trek's George Takei said Trump has blown his chance to win over his doubters: "'Give Trump a chance!' they said. Well, Maria was his chance, to help millions of our citizens. Instead, he tweeted and sneered. Disgusted."

And author Stephen King, who has already managed to get himself blocked by Trump on Twitter, marveled at the president's ability to take any topic, no matter how life-and-death, and make it about himself.

Trump has said he will visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday; Cruz has said she would be willing to meet with him, reasoning, "If Mr. Trump wants to see me, I would be very glad to meet with him," she said. "He's the president of the United States. I afford him the same respect that I afford the leader of every other nation of the world that was democratically elected."

© 2017 USATODAY.COM