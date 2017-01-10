Lawmakers sift through thousands of bills

It’s shaping up to be a busy day in Austin as lawmakers kicked off this year’s legislative session at noon.

AUSTIN, Texas – It’s shaping up to be a busy day in Austin as lawmakers kicked off this year’s legislative session at noon.

They will begin sifting through thousands of bills that will affect millions of Texans.

Among the thousands of bills Texas lawmakers will debate starting on Tuesday a few will likely take center stage starting with the so called, “bathroom bill.”

“It's the right thing to do. I know it Texans know it,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said.

Patrick has already filed legislation that would require people to use the bathroom of their biological sex or face a hefty fine.

“Texas is drawing a line in the sand and saying no. The privacy and safety of Texans is our first priority not political correctness,” he said.

But protesters say it violates transgender rights. Among those opposed is Lady Gaga. Rumors have been swirling that if the bill passes, she’ll refuse to perform at Super Bowl LI’s halftime show in Houston.

Her spokesperson denied that, but hinted Lady Gaga could use the stage to voice her own opinion on the matter.

You’ll also hear about the cost of higher education.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, over the past decade four-year university prices have soared to $8,600 a year in Texas.

Lawmakers say they’ll try to reign that in.

And finally, prepare to hear a lot about abortions. Lawmakers have already filed bills to further restrict abortion access, while other lawmakers continue to push back.