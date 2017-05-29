Lawmakers push to protect U.S. veterans from deportation

SAN ANTONIO -- They are service members, but they aren't citizens. They're members of the American military who do not have citizenship, but still fight for our freedom.

Now, a growing number of Texas lawmakers are trying to protect those veterans from the threat of deportation.

This weekend, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and six other members from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are headed to Tijuana to meet with deported veterans.

A spokesperson with Castro's office says up to 20 veterans and their families will be there to discuss the Veterans Visas and Protection Act.

The act would allow some deported veterans to return to the United States and fast-track the process for other veterans to become lawful residents.

Texas congressman Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen wrote a letter to President Trump last month, urging him to act.

Frances Ramos feels the same way.

“My mission is to, of course, bring my husband back home,” said Ramos.

She knows first-hand. She lives in San Antonio, but her husband, a former Marine, lives across the border… two and a half hours away, in Nuevo Laredo.

“I never imagined or never would have known that this existed. He was a Marine, and he served our country,” she said.

Marcelino Ramos Rodriguez was born in Mexico.. but lived in the United States his entire life. He enlisted in the military right after graduating from High School.

“I walk, talk, breathe, just like any regular American military veteran,” he said. “It's been extremely difficult and hard.”

Rodriguez was deported following a conviction of "injury to a child" -- a crime for which he served two years in an American prison.

While he acknowledges his wrongdoing, both Rodriguez and his wife say deported veterans face many hardships back in Mexico.

“They don't get the veteran services across the border, they don't get the VA hospital over there,” Ramos said.

“They can't collect their pension check, even going to school, all of that doesn't cross the border.”

