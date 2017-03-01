Kellyanne Conway: 'I didn't mean to have my feet on the couch'

White House adviser
Those critics accused Conway of being disrespectful to the White House and the visitors from America's historically black colleges and universities Monday when she climbed on a couch in the Oval Office to get a picture of the event with her smartphone.
"I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us, and I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that," Conway told Lou Dobbs in an interview on the
Dobbs decried the "deplorable" hypocrisy and "venom of the left" in the criticism of Conway given the light treatment Dobbs felt
"It is venomous," Conway agreed. "It is vicious. It bothers my children to be frank with you.
"I'm not a victim at all, but people should take very seriously the import of their words," she continued. "Especially when they know I meant no disrespect."
Dobbs himself was critical of Obama for putting his feet up on the Resolute Desk in a 2013 tweet. "Check out
Copyright: USA TODAY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs