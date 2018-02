James Comey applauds FBI in memo flap, puts down 'weasels and liars'

WASHINGTON (CBS) -- Fired FBI Director James Comey has defended the agency on Twitter, writing, "All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would." President Trump and congressional Republicans have been attacking the FBI for its investigation of potential ties between Russia and Mr. Trump's 2016 campaign.

The president is expected to clear the way as soon as Friday for the release of a classified memo Republicans say shows improper use of surveillance by the FBI in the initial stages of the investigation.

The Justice Department and Democrats have lobbied Mr. Trump to stop the release, saying it could harm national security and mislead the public.

On Twitter, Comey urged his former colleagues to "take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up."

He concluded, "Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy" - a reference to the senator who, in the 1950s, conducted hearings aimed at rooting out Communists in the U.S. government.

