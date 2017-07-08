Ivanka Trump sits in for President Trump at G-20 meeting

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 08: Ivanka Trump (L) and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin look on as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the morning working session on the second day of the G20 economic summit on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. G20 leaders have reportedly agreed on trade policy for their summit statement but disagree over climate change policy. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Gallup, 2017 Getty Images)

(CBS NEWS) -- Ivanka Trump, President Trump's daughter and White House adviser, took Mr. Trump's seat during a meeting of G-20 leaders in Hamburg, Germany, on Saturday as Mr. Trump stepped away during the proceedings.

A photo posted to Twitter by a Russian official attending the session during the last day of the G-20 summit shows Ivanka Trump seated next to British Prime Minister Theresa May. Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel can be seen seated nearby.

Svetlana Lukash, the official who posted the photo, is the Russian sherpa to the G-20, the group of 20 major industrialized nations.

A White House official confirmed Ivanka Trump sat in for Mr. Trump when the president of the World Bank began addressing the session.

"Ivanka was sitting in the back and then briefly joined the main table when the president had to step out," the official told CBS News. "When other leaders stepped out, their seats were also briefly filled by others."

The episode drew fire from observers who criticized the unusual move of having a family member take the president's place during a meeting of world leaders. Ivanka Trump joined the White House staff as an unpaid assistant to the president in March. Her husband Jared Kushner serves as senior adviser and is also unpaid.

