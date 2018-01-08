Houstonians weigh in on #Oprah2020 after Golden Globes speech

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: Oprah Winfrey accepts the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award speaks onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018. (Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) (Photo: Handout, 2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

HOUSTON - During a speech that spanned nearly nine minutes, Oprah Winfrey spoke out the movements #MeToo and #TimesUp.

She called for everyone listening to find courage to use their voice for good. She also comforted some by wrapping her Cecil B. Demille Award acceptance speech by saying “a new day is on the horizon.”



Within seconds of that Sunday night Golden Globes speech, the hashtag #Oprah2020 was used by thousands on Twitter.

Related: Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the case

Some of those, who listened to her speech, were moved to use the social media hashtag to begin a discussion on whether Oprah should consider running for President of the United States of America in 2020.



“I think that would be great. I mean, I don’t know a lot about her, but from what I know she’s a good person,” said one man outside a U.S. Post Office in Montrose.

“I think she would be a great,” said a woman. “She’s honest person and tells it like it is.”



Not everyone is sold on the idea of media mogul Oprah Winfrey running for public office.

“I think it was a very moving speech. I think she has an incredible skill,” said KHOU11 viewer Diane Long. “Is she ready for President? I don’t know.”



Political analyst and University of Houston lecturer Nancy Sims says the reason the Golden Globes speech resonated with so many is, “dissatisfaction with the current administration and people actively seeking someone who could challenge the current administration.”



From gif’s, to cartoons to a social media user reminding us we already have one TV personality in the White House, Houston was a hotspot for the hashtag. However, a bulk of the tweets came from the East Coast.



“The challenge we have with social media is maybe your feed was filled with #Oprah2020, but others may not have been,” said Sims. “And that’s part of the problem with social media. It segregates who’s hearing what.”



Monday, CNN shared archived video from an October 7, 1999 episode of Larry King Live. In the clip, which was shared on Facebook, King asks Donald Trump about whether he would consider running for president. King then asked Trump, “do you have a vice-presidential candidate in mind? Trump responded, “Well, I really haven’t gotten quite there yet. Oprah. I love Oprah. Oprah would always be my first choice.”



Gospel singer and radio host Yolanda Adams has known Oprah for about two decades. KHOU 11 News spoke with Adams, who lives in Houston, about the political conversation that sparked after Oprah’s award show remarks.





“As her friend, I would tell her to go with her heart,” said Adams. “Because there’s just so much you can do, you know, politically in the White House. I mean, she’s Oprah.”



In the past Oprah Winfrey has said she wouldn’t run for political office. But today, several national media outlets cited sources, people close to Oprah who claim the billionaire is now “actively thinking” about running for president.



“There’s always a chance,” said Sims. “And if the public is clamoring for you to run, that’s the time to listen.”

© 2018 KHOU-TV