Hawaii to challenge Trump travel ban in court

Hawaii plans to challenge President Trump's new travel ban, according to legal documents as well as tweets from one of the lawyers involved.

The state will file its complaint and temporary restraining order in federal court by Wednesday, according to a document published on the website of the Hogan Lovells law firm, based in Washington. On Monday, President Trump signed an executive order that bans travelers from six majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States for 90 days and bans all refugees from entering the country for 120 days.

"Here we go," tweeted Hogan Lovells partner Neal Katyal Tuesday night. "Proud to stand w/State of Hawaii challenging Pres. Trump's 'new' Executive Order issued yesterday."

There was no answer at the telephone number for the White House press office late Tuesday and no immediate response to an email sent to the press office.

In an interview with CNN, Katyal said the new order covers fewer people than the initial one pushed forward by the president, but the new ban still "suffers from the same constitutional and statutory defects."

According to a briefing schedule set forth in documents filed in federal court by the state of Hawaii on Tuesday, the federal government will file its response by Monday and oral arguments would take place on March 15.

