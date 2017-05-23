Gov. John Kasich talks politics, community at Austin bookshop

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (Photo: WKYC-TV)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Ohio Governor and former Presidential candidate John Kasich spoke at the BookPeople bookstore in downtown Austin Monday.

He was there to promote his new book "Two Paths: America Divided or United" and to share his take on the current state of American politics.

Kasich shared his core belief that the country needs more "decency" and community to help ease the contentious nature of the current political world.

He also encouraged listeners to be more involved not only with their communities but their local politics as well.

"If the leaders start getting off track or going haywire," he said, "The followers have to say 'Nuh-uh'.'"

Later adding that the country has a leadership problem but also a "Fellowship problem."

Kasich told the crowd that a large part of his book and message focuses on waning religious and faith-based views in the country.

"We do have something greater than all of us," he said. Adding that he believed the community support, love and kindness fostered by faith are desperately needed.

Another element of his talk centered around being open minded.

"How are you supposed to grow if you can't open your mind to things that are different and stimulating?" he asked. The Ohio Governor said it's important for folks on both sides of the aisle to seek out differing opinions and use them to grow and learn.

During the speech, Kasich also backtracked on previous statements that he would not be running for any future office. Instead, he said he'd be open to the possibility but has to do some thinking first.

