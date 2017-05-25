Gov. Abbott addresses calls for special session

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a Rotary Club of San Antonio luncheon on March 23. (Photo: The Texas Tribune)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) weighed in on the calls and predictions that there will be a special session this year.

Thursday morning the Governor signed Senate Bill 7 into law. It's a bill that will crack down on educators who have improper relationships with students.

He offered to take a few questions after he finished and reporters were quick to ask about the elephant in the room; will there be a special session.

Talks of a special session ramped up under the pink dome last week after Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R) told reporters he will push for one if the House doesn't pass Senate Bill 2, a bill that decreases the amount cities and counties can increase property taxes without an election, and Senate Bill 6, commonly known as the bathroom bill.

Lawmakers would have to go into a special session if they failed to do the one task they are constitutionally bound to do, pass a budget. But it seems they dodged that bullet. Senator Jane Nelson (R-Flower Mound) announced the conferees of the Senate and House have come to an agreement on a budget and she anticipates it will be voted on Saturday.

Still, Governor Abbott is the only person in Texas with the power to call a special session and he said right now, it's too early to make that call.

"I think it is highly inappropriate for a football player playing in the fourth quarter to start talking about going into overtime. We have enough time to resolve these issues in a regular session," Abbott said.

"The main thing I want to see is the House and Senate coming together. This is going to require compromising efforts by both sides," he added.

But Abbott said he does want to see some form of property tax relief pass.

"One thing that I'm looking for are real constraints on the rise in property taxes on our fellow Texans," said Abbott.

The Senate and House have disagreed on what the rollback rate for cities and counties should be. SB 2 didn't make it to the House floor for debate, but the language is in two other bills.

The Governor also said he wants privacy maintained for school children and women, hinting his support for a bathroom bill.

SB 6 also didn't make it the House floor and Senators say they will reject the watered-down House version that applies to schools.

Still, Abbott maintains there is time to get bills passed. Sine Die, the last day of the regular session of the 85th Texas Legislature, is May 29.

© 2017 KVUE-TV