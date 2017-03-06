GOP unveils plan to repeal Obamacare
House Republicans released draft legislation Monday to replace former president Barack Obama's signature health care law, proposing to phase out the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion and change the law's subsidies for private insurance.
KHOU 10:16 PM. CST March 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Runners in Woodlands Marathon mistakenly led off course
-
New homeowners find remains inside wall of home in the Heights
-
Satanic murder victim ID'd by family, friends
-
Hofheinz Pavilion hosts its final game with legends in attendance
-
New information released on suspect in Memorial sexual assault case
-
Expecting mother reenacts giraffe watch
-
KHOU Live Web Desk
-
Woman charged with improper photography
-
Victim is missing teen from Jersey Village
-
New bill proposes protection from firing employees who show political expression
More Stories
-
The mystery of Mary CerrutiMar. 6, 2017, 2:34 p.m.
-
Victim in ‘satanic' gang murder ID'd as missing…Mar. 6, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
-
MCSO: Man charged with torturing, sexually assaulting womanMar. 6, 2017, 7:53 p.m.