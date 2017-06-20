Close Georgia Special U.S. House election results WTLV 4:55 PM. CDT June 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Houston & Tropical Storm Cindy forecast update Houston & Gulf weather forecast update Houston & Gulf weather forecast update Houston & Gulf weather forecast update Puppies tossed from moving pickup Galveston PD: 13-year-old dies after police chase, crash Man shot dead in possible drive-by shooting Suspect arrested, accused of assault, attempted kidnapping in cemetery Suspected home invader jumped by victims in Chattanooga Message in a bottle found after 36 years More Stories Tropical storm warning for Harris, Galveston,… Jun 19, 2017, 7:11 a.m. Suspect charged with capital murder in shooting of… Jun 20, 2017, 4:30 p.m. At least 7 passengers injured on United flight to Houston Jun 20, 2017, 3:13 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs