George Conway, husband of Kellyanne, calls Trump travel ban tweets 'sad'

George T. Conway III, husband of White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, attends the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images)

George Conway, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, appeared to criticize President Trump's tweets about the "watered down" travel ban.

"These tweets may make some people feel better, but they certainly won't help (the Office of the Solicitor General) get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad."

Conway confirmed to USA TODAY that this is his account and his tweet.



Trump on Monday took aim at his own Justice Department in a tweet storm early Monday, insisting his lawyers should have "stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted" to the Supreme Court.



In the wake of the weekend terrorist attack in London, Trump called for the Justice Department to seek a quick review from the Supreme Court on his travel ban from six Muslim countries. "People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!" he tweeted. Trump's embrace of the word "ban" stands in contrast to other administration officials who have said the White House is seeking travel restrictions rather than a blanket ban, which could be more vulnerable to legal challenge.

Conway's comments about the president's Twitter account came on the same day that his wife Kellyanne said the media has an "obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president."

