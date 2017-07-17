Joe Biden generic Getty images (Photo: WCNC)

HOUSTON -- Former Vice President Joe Biden's memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

Flatiron Books, which acquired the book in April, announced Monday the former VP will promote the book as part of his "American Promise Tour."

Two days before the book is released, an interview with Oprah Winfrey will air on Winfrey's OWN network.

His tour opens Nov. 13 with an appearance at Lincoln Center in Manhattan. Biden will come to the Houston area with a Dec. 7 public appearance at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. Tickets go on sale July 28.

Biden's book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win.

On the web: JoeBidenBook.com

